SpaceX delays Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base once again

SpaceX has, once again, delayed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base this week.

It’s the fourth delay for the launch, which was last scheduled to liftoff Saturday at 12:59 a.m.

The aerospace company chose to delay the launch a short time prior, citing weather conditions.

The first launch attempt was Tuesday night.

Vandenberg is now targeting Sunday at 12:59 a.m. for liftoff. The launch will carry 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The mission’s first-stage booster has been used 17 times prior. It’s expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the launch will begin on X approximately five minutes before liftoff.