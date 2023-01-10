Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch postponed due to weather

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 02:07:36-05

Initially planned for Monday night, SpaceX has moved their Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to Tuesday. 

Monday night's canceled launch is just one of many cancelations seen across the Central Coast because of adverse storm conditions. 

SpaceX tweeted that their backup opportunity is Tuesday at 8:02 p.m. 

The Falcon 9 rocket's mission is to take 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. 
Starlink provides broadband satellite internet for rural and remote communities. 

After completing the satellite separation, Falcon 9 is planned to return to Earth and land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean. 

SpaceX is providing a live stream of the launch here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png