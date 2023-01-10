SpaceX Falcon 9 launch postponed due to weather

Initially planned for Monday night, SpaceX has moved their Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to Tuesday.

Monday night's canceled launch is just one of many cancelations seen across the Central Coast because of adverse storm conditions.

SpaceX tweeted that their backup opportunity is Tuesday at 8:02 p.m.

Standing down from tonight's Falcon 9’s launch of Starlink due to unfavorable weather conditions; a backup opportunity is available on Tuesday, January 10 at 8:02 p.m. PT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 10, 2023

The Falcon 9 rocket's mission is to take 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink provides broadband satellite internet for rural and remote communities.

After completing the satellite separation, Falcon 9 is planned to return to Earth and land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX is providing a live stream of the launch here.

