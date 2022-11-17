SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled for Friday evening November 18

SpaceX is targeting Friday, November 18 for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The instantaneous launch window is at 8:25 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and two Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A backup opportunity is available on Saturday, November 19 at 8:11 p.m. PT.