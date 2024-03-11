SpaceX Falcon 9 launch scheduled. Here's when to watch

SpaceX is targeting Sunday, March 10 for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff is targeted for 9:09 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 10:49 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Monday, March 11 starting at 7:14 p.m.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 11 Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes before liftoff. Watch live.