SpaceX Falcon 9 scheduled to take off from Vandenberg SFB Friday morning

SpaceX is targeting Friday morning for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff is targeted for 11:28 a.m., with backup opportunities reportedly available until 3:04 p.m.

If needed, SpaceX officials say additional opportunities are also available on Saturday starting at 10:48 a.m.

The launch is set to send 22 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Company representatives say this is the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

That booster is scheduled to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff and can be found on the SpaceX website or X account.