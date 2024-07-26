SpaceX identifies cause of recent mission failure

SpaceX is taking corrective measures following a launch mishap on July 11.

During the company's Starlink mission, the Falcon 9 rocket was supposed to deploy 20 internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Although the satellites did make it into orbit, an engine failure during launch prevented the mission from being successfully executed, according to SpaceX.

A liquid oxygen leak resulted in engine damage, which caused the satellites to enter Earth's orbit at an altitude lower than intended.

Despite attempts made by the Starlink team to increase the altitude of the satellites, all 20 of them prematurely entered Earth's atmosphere.

The satellites demised upon re-entry—SpaceX says this happens by design to avoid threats to public safety.

On July 25, SpaceX announced that they have been taking the appropriate steps to resolve the issue.

Design changes were made, approved, and put into place, according to company officials.

SpaceX looks forward to Falcon 9's return to flight.