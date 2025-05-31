SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base set for Saturday afternoon

SpaceX is planning another Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base for 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The rocket will reportedly deliver 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after launch, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has additional launch opportunities available on Sunday starting at 12:39 p.m.