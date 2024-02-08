SpaceX launch planned Thursday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to make another attempt at a Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but it was scrubbed shortly before liftoff due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Thursday's launch is currently scheduled for 5:09 p.m. The rocket will deliver 22 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first-stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean so it can be used in future launches. The booster being used in this launch has been used in 13 other missions.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff on X.

If the launch is postponed, SpaceX says it has backup opportunities available starting at 4:34 p.m. on Friday.