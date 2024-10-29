Watch Now
SpaceX launch scheduled early Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.

The launch is scheduled for 4:44 a.m. but could take place as late as 5:40 a.m., according to the aerospace company.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has backup opportunities starting at 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket will be carrying 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first-stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the booster's 14th flight.

A live stream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

