SpaceX launch scheduled early Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.

The launch is scheduled for 4:44 a.m. but could take place as late as 5:40 a.m., according to the aerospace company.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has backup opportunities starting at 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket will be carrying 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first-stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. This will be the booster's 14th flight.

A live stream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.