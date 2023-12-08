SpaceX launch scheduled just after midnight at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:06 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The first stage booster being used in this launch has been used in 12 other missions, according to the aerospace company.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff on X.

If the rocket does not go up Friday morning, SpaceX has a backup launch opportunity scheduled for 12:06 a.m. on Saturday.

