SpaceX launch scheduled late Saturday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The launch is scheduled for 10:55 p.m.

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster used in this launch has been used in 14 other missions, according to the aerospace company.

A live webcast of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes prior to liftoff on X.

If the launch is delayed, SpaceX says backup opportunities are available until 2:52 a.m. on Sunday, or starting at 10:33 p.m. on Sunday.