SpaceX launch scheduled late Wednesday night at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Wednesday night.

Liftoff is targeted for 11:02 p.m. with the launch window extending until 2:12 a.m. if needed.

A live stream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has backup launch opportunities available starting at 10:16 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

The rocket will carry 20 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

