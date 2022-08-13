Watch Now
SpaceX launches 46 satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 7:21 PM, Aug 12, 2022
SpaceX launched 46 more Starlink satellites into orbit from California on Friday.

The satellites were carried aboard a Falcon 9 rocket that blasted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast at 2:40 p.m.

The satellite were later deployed from the rocket’s second stage to join the Starlink constellation, a space-based broadband internet system with hundreds of satellites in low Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9′s reusable first stage returned from space and successfully touched down on a seagoing landing platform in the Pacific Ocean.

