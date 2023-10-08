Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX: launching 21 Starlink satellites overnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base

When is it launching?
Falcon 9 launch
SpaceX
SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight.
Falcon 9 launch
Posted at 3:40 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 18:40:41-04

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight.

The launch is scheduled for 12:23 a.m. on Monday.

The Falcon 9 launch will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, four backup opportunities are available starting at 1:14 a.m. until 3:46 a.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg