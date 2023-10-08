SpaceX: launching 21 Starlink satellites overnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight.

The launch is scheduled for 12:23 a.m. on Monday.

The Falcon 9 launch will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, four backup opportunities are available starting at 1:14 a.m. until 3:46 a.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.