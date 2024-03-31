SpaceX planning Falcon 9 launch out of VSFB

SpaceX is targeting Monday for a Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Liftoff is targeted for 7:30 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:30 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, and eight Starlink missions.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes before liftoff. Watch live.