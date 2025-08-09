SpaceX planning Saturday evening launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning a launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday night.

Base officials say the launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit will begin at 7:05 p.m. and continue through 11:05 p.m.

The launch is on behalf of the Department of Defense.

The first-stage booster will land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to lift-off.

This will be the fifth flight for the first-stage booster supporting this mission.