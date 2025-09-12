SpaceX planning Saturday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX launch supporting the Department of Defense (DOD) is scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday, according to the base.

The launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit opens at 8:41 a.m. and remains open until 12:41 p.m.

According to the launch countdown on Space X, liftoff is scheduled for the beginning of the window.

WATCH: Environmental draft report released as Vandenberg launches increase

The launch will support DOD communications through “advanced low Earth orbit technology,” according to Vandenberg.

With the second-stage, which has been used 27 previous times, set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission will begin on SpaceX’s X account and website about five minutes before liftoff.

This will mark the 46th overall launch this year and third this month from Vandenberg.