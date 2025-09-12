SpaceX planning Saturday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX launch supporting the Department of Defense (DOD) is scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday, according to the base.
The launch window for the Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit opens at 8:41 a.m. and remains open until 12:41 p.m.
According to the launch countdown on Space X, liftoff is scheduled for the beginning of the window.
The launch will support DOD communications through “advanced low Earth orbit technology,” according to Vandenberg.
With the second-stage, which has been used 27 previous times, set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean, no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.
A live webcast of the mission will begin on SpaceX’s X account and website about five minutes before liftoff.
This will mark the 46th overall launch this year and third this month from Vandenberg.