SpaceX planning second launch of the week from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for its second launch of the week from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 carrying 24 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff from SLC-4E at 8:51 p.m. Friday with backup opportunities available until 9:52 p.m.

If the launch does not happen Friday, another opportunity is available Saturday beginning at 9:26 p.m.

The first-stage booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff, which means there will likely not be a sonic boom heard locally.

It’s the 14th time this booster has been used to support a SpaceX mission.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff on SpaceX’s X account or on the X TV app.