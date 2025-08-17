SpaceX planning to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB Monday morning

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) on Monday morning.

The company is targeting 8:44 a.m. for the launch of its latest Starlink mission from Space Launch Complex 4 East. The launch window will be open until 12:44 p.m., according to VSFB officials.

SpaceX says the rocket will be delivering 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A few minutes after takeoff, the rocket's first stage booster is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

Officials say this will be the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

A live webcast of the mission will begin a few minutes before takeoff.