SpaceX plans Falcon 9 rocket launch Thursday night, weather 30% favorable at Vandenberg

Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 29, 2022
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.

This launch is of the ISI EROS C-3 mission satellite to a low-earth orbit.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, and two Starlink missions.

SpaceX says the weather forecast is 30% favorable for liftoff at this time. If for some reason the launch is delayed, the base plans a backup launch opportunity Friday at 11:37 p.m.

Here is a link to watch the launch live.

