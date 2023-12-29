SpaceX plans first launch of the new year out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning its first Falcon 9 rocket launch of the new year out of Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is scheduled for January 2 for the launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

The four-hour launch window opens at 6:13 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are available on Wednesday, January 3 starting at 5:51 p.m.

This is the first flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

According to SpaceX, this launch will include the first six Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities that will enable mobile network operators around the world to provide seamless global access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters.

A live webcast can be seenhereabout fifteen minutes before liftoff.