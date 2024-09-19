SpaceX plans Friday morning rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning.

The aerospace company says liftoff is targeted for 6:50 a.m. with backup opportunities available until 7:04 a.m. If the launch is scrubbed, another launch window is available starting at 6:26 a.m. on Saturday.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will deliver 20 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.