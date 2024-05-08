Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX plans its 14th launch this year out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 6:25 PM, May 07, 2024

SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night.

The launch will send 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E)

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:48 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 10:30 p.m. PT. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Thursday, May 9 starting at 7:48 p.m.

This is the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62, and two Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission can be found here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg