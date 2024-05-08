SpaceX plans its 14th launch this year out of Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is expected to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night.

The launch will send 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E)

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:48 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 10:30 p.m. PT. If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Thursday, May 9 starting at 7:48 p.m.

This is the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched USSF-62, and two Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission can be found here.