Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX plans third launch in two weeks from Vandenberg Space Force Base

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor missile is scheduled for Monday, between the hours of 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 4:41 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 19:41:52-05

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

The launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) is targeted for 8:04 p.m.

A backup opportunity is available until 10:05 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are available on Friday, starting at 6:15 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff. You can watch live here.

According to SpaceX, this is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg