SpaceX plans third launch in two weeks from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

The launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) is targeted for 8:04 p.m.

A backup opportunity is available until 10:05 p.m. If needed, additional opportunities are available on Friday, starting at 6:15 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff. You can watch live here.

According to SpaceX, this is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.