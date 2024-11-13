SpaceX plans Wednesday night launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday.

Liftoff is scheduled for 8:21 p.m.

A live stream of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

The rocket will deliver 20 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has backup opportunities available starting at 7:57 p.m. on Thursday.