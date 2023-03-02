SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 launch for third day in a row

SpaceX has postponed a Falcon 9 rocket launch for the third day in a row. The Starlink mission is now scheduled to lift off at 10:52 a.m. on Thursday.

The launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was originally scheduled for Monday morning. It was scrubbed due to the weather. The launch has been pushed back twice since but SpaceX did not give a reason for the delay.

The launch will deploy 51 Starlink satellites. It will be SpaceX's fourth launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.