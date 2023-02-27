SpaceX postpones Monday launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX will now attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Tuesday.

The launch, originally set for Monday at 11:31 a.m., was scrubbed due to what SpaceX described as unfavorable weather conditions.

SpaceX says its team is keeping an eye on the weather, adding that there is another launch opportunity Tuesday. An exact time was not disclosed.

The launch will deploy 51 Starlink satellites.

It will be SpaceX's fourth launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

