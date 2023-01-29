Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX postpones starlink satellite launch from Vandenberg

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 11:08:19-05

SpaceX is postponing a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was originally scheduled for 8:47 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to a Twitter post from SpaceX, the launch is now planned for Monday, January 30 at 8:34 a.m. PT, due to the completion of pre-launch checkouts.

The rocket will deliver 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, along with D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier "SCV009 Eclectic Elena."

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster being used in this mission has been used in six other missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If needed, there is an additional launch opportunity on the same day at 12:31 p.m. PT.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg