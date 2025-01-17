SpaceX preparing for second launch of 2025 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is preparing for its second launch of the year from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 with 27 Starlink satellites is scheduled to launch Saturday at 9:03 a.m.

Backup opportunities are available until 10:58 a.m. Saturday. If the launch does not go by that time, SpaceX will try again Sunday beginning at 7:36 a.m.

Once liftoff occurs and following stage separation, the first stage, which has been used nine times before, is expected to land on the Of Course I Still love Your droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

A live webcast of the mission will start on X about five minutes before liftoff.

This launch comes just days after SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission, which lifted off from Vandenberg earlier this week.

