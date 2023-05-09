SpaceX preparing for Wednesday launch from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is preparing for another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 that will launch 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff Wednesday, May 10, at 1:09 p.m.

The first stage booster is scheduled to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster was previously used on a Starlink mission and for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 launch.

Five minutes before liftoff from SLC-4E at Vandenberg, a SpaceX webcast will go live.

If the launch does not happen Wednesday, SpaceX will try again Thursday at 12:55 p.m.

