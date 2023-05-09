Watch Now
SpaceX preparing for Wednesday launch from Vandenberg SFB

A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:29:43-04

 

SpaceX is preparing for another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 that will launch 51 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff Wednesday, May 10, at 1:09 p.m.

The first stage booster is scheduled to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster was previously used on a Starlink mission and for the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 launch.

Five minutes before liftoff from SLC-4E at Vandenberg, a SpaceX webcast will go live.

If the launch does not happen Wednesday, SpaceX will try again Thursday at 12:55 p.m.

