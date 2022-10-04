SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base set for late Tuesday afternoon

SpaceX is targeting late Tuesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3, but SpaceX postponed it, citing the need for more time to conduct pre-launch checks.

The launch is now scheduled to take place at 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday, but there's a chance it could be delayed further. In a Twitter post on Monday, SpaceX said if the Crew-5 mission remains on track for a Wednesday launch, the company would "stand down" from the Vandenberg launch.

The Crew-5 mission will send two NASA astronauts, one Japanese astronaut, and one Russian cosmonaut aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. That launch is currently scheduled to take place at noon Eastern time on Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Falcon 9 rocket that's set to launch from Vandenberg will carry 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The booster being used in this launch was used in four previous missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.