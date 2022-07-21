Watch Now
SpaceX rocket launch scheduled Thursday at Vandenberg SFB

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 21:16:53-04

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday morning.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 10:39 a.m. on July 21.

If the launch is scrubbed, there's a backup launch opportunity at the same time on Friday, July 22.

The rocket will deliver 46 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The same booster was previously used to launch the NROL-87, NROL-85, and SARah-1 missions.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

