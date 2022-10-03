Watch Now
SpaceX rocket scheduled for launch Monday at Vandenberg Space Force Base

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 03, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another batch of Starlink satellites is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, Oct. 3.

The launch is scheduled for 4:56 p.m.

The rocket will carry 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. The booster being used in this launch was used in four previous missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If Monday's launch is scrubbed there is a backup opportunity at 4:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

