SpaceX scheduled to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 12, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday afternoon.

The launch is currently scheduled for 3:07 p.m. on May 13.

SpaceX tweeted on Wednesday that the weather is currently 40% favorable for liftoff.

The rocket will be delivering 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. They're expected to be deployed about an hour into flight.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean so it can potentially be used again. It was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and two other Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

