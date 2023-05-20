SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 from Vandenberg SFB Saturday

SpaceX will attempt the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base once again Saturday morning.

Liftoff is scheduled for 6:15 a.m. on May 20.

The launch was initially set to go Friday morning but was scrubbed less than a minute before liftoff.

If the launch happens, following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The same booster has been used in 10 previous launches.

The rocket's payload includes Iridium and OneWeb communications satellites.

As it has for some of its previous launches, Iridium has created a song playlist to go along with the latest launch.

The playlist, available on Spotify, includes 28 songs ranging from "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC to "Dynamite" by BTS to "Drop it Like It's Hot" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams.

It's designed to sync up with SpaceX's live broadcast of the launch, which is scheduled to begin 15 minutes before liftoff.

Click here for more information on how to access the playlist.

