SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

UPDATE (8:16 a.m.) - The launch lifted off at 8:15 a.m. It's SpaceX's seventh launch of the year and second from Vandenberg.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.

It's the fourth launch attempt for this mission, which was first set to liftoff Sunday morning, but was moved in order to complete pre-launch checkouts.

The rocket will deliver 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, along with D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier "SCV009 Eclectic Elena."

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster being used in this mission has been used in six other missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

