Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Falcon 9.JPG
SpaceX
Falcon 9
Falcon 9.JPG
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 11:18:05-05

UPDATE (8:16 a.m.) - The launch lifted off at 8:15 a.m. It's SpaceX's seventh launch of the year and second from Vandenberg.
—-
ORIGINAL STORY: SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday at 8:15 a.m.

It's the fourth launch attempt for this mission, which was first set to liftoff Sunday morning, but was moved in order to complete pre-launch checkouts.

The rocket will deliver 49 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, along with D-Orbit’s ION Satellite Carrier "SCV009 Eclectic Elena."

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The booster being used in this mission has been used in six other missions.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg