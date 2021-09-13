SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg SFB on Monday

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday night.

The rocket is scheduled to go up at 8:55 p.m.

If the launch needs to be scrubbed for any reason, they'll have another chance to launch at 8:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The rocket will be delivering 51 Starlink satellites into orbit. They're expected to be deployed about 15 minutes into flight.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship, stationed in the Pacific Ocean, so it can potentially be used again.

This booster was previously used in nine other launches, including seven Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on YouTube starting about 15 minutes before liftoff.

This is the third launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base this month.

On September 2, Firefly Aerospace launched its Alpha rocket for the first time. The rocket exploded about 2 minutes and 30 seconds after liftoff.

On September 12, the military conducted a test launch of a ground-based interceptor missile.

The next launch at the base is currently scheduled for September 23. United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket will launch NASA's Landsat 9 satellite into orbit.