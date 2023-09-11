SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Monday

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base late Monday night.

The launch is scheduled for 11:57 p.m. on Sept. 11.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has backup launch opportunities starting at 12:48 a.m. on Tuesday and 12:26 a.m. on Wednesday.

The rocket will be delivering 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Starlink is the company's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

It will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch is scheduled to begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed by heading to the @SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter).

