SpaceX set to launch rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday

Posted at 6:20 PM, Dec 17, 2021
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Saturday morning.

The launch is currently scheduled for 4:41 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2021.

If Saturday's launch is scrubbed, there's a backup opportunity at 1:03 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The rocket will be delivering 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. They're expected to be deployed about 15 minutes into flight.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, so it can potentially be used again.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

