SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit lifted off at 8:40 p.m. from SLC-4E.
Thirteen of the satellites have direct-to-cell capabilities, according to SpaceX.
This was the fifth flight for the first-stage booster used for the mission. Following stage separation, the rocket landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.
