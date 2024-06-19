SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Tuesday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 20 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit lifted off at 8:40 p.m. from SLC-4E.

Thirteen of the satellites have direct-to-cell capabilities, according to SpaceX.

This was the fifth flight for the first-stage booster used for the mission. Following stage separation, the rocket landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

VIDEO