SpaceX targeting early Friday morning for launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday.

The launch is currently scheduled for 6:43 a.m. on May 16.

The rocket will reportedly carry 26 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after launch, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has backup launch opportunities available starting at 10:32 a.m. on Saturday.