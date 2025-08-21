Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX targeting Friday morning for launch of Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB

SpaceX is gearing up for its latest launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday morning.

The company is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 8:44 a.m.

The rocket will reportedly deliver 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A few minutes after takeoff, officials say the rocket's first stage will land back down on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the launch will begin around 8:40 a.m. on the SpaceX website.

This will mark the third launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this month and the 41st launch from the base this year.

