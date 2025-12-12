Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX targeting Saturday evening for launch of Falcon 9 from Vandenberg SFB

SpaceX is targeting Saturday evening for the launch of its latest Starlink mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Company officials say the Falcon 9 rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex 4 East between 9:20 p.m. Saturday and 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The mission will reportedly bring 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A few minutes after take-off, SpaceX says the rocket's first stage booster will land back on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the ninth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission.

You can watch a live webcast of the mission starting five minutes before the launch on the SpaceX website or X account.

