SpaceX targeting Thursday for next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening for its third launch of the month from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex East at 6:54 p.m.

Backup opportunities are available until 9:59 p.m.

If the launch does not happen on Thursday, another opportunity is available Friday starting at 6:32 p.m.

A live webcast of the mission is set to begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on SpaceX’s X account.

It’s the 15th time the first-stage booster has been used. It’s set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.