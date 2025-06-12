Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX targeting Thursday for next launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

falcon 9
SpaceX
falcon 9
Posted

SpaceX is targeting Thursday evening for its third launch of the month from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying 26 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex East at 6:54 p.m.

Backup opportunities are available until 9:59 p.m.

If the launch does not happen on Thursday, another opportunity is available Friday starting at 6:32 p.m.

A live webcast of the mission is set to begin about five minutes before liftoff and can be viewed on SpaceX’s X account.

It’s the 15th time the first-stage booster has been used. It’s set to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean following stage separation.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg