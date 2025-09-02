Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SpaceX targeting Tuesday night for next Falcon 9 launch

KSBY
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 3, 2023.
SpaceX is preparing for its next Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 launch carrying 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 4 East Tuesday between 7:33 p.m. and 11:33 p.m.

The first-stage booster is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, so no sonic boom is expected to be heard locally following the launch.

A live webcast is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

This marks the 44th launch from Vandenberg so far this year.

