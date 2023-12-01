SpaceX targets Friday morning for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A rocket launch is scheduled to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday morning.

SpaceX is targeting 10:19 a.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of the Korea 425 mission.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about 15 minutes before liftoff. You can watch live here.

SpaceX officials say there are a total of 25 spacecraft on board this mission, including KOREA's 425, Space BD’s ISL48, SITAEL’s uHETSat, D-Orbit’s ION SCV Daring Diego, York Space Systems’ Bane, and PlanetIQ’s GNOMES-4.

This is the 17th flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4.

This is SpaceX's 25th launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.