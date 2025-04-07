SpaceX targets Monday afternoon for launch of Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg

Vandenberg Space Force Base is gearing up to send off its 13th launch of the year.

SpaceX is targeting 3 p.m. on Monday for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 27 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit.

Officials say the rocket's first-stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff.

Backup opportunities will reportedly be available until 6:35 p.m. on Monday and on Tuesday starting at 2:13 p.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch on the SpaceX website.