SpaceX targets Saturday evening for launch of Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB

SpaceX is targeting Saturday evening for the launch of its latest Starlink Mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to base officials, the Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from SLC-4E at 8:55 p.m.

The rocket will carry 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Following stage separation, officials say the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean a few minutes after take-off.

This will be the 19th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission.

Launch opportunities are available until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

You can watch a live webcast of the launch on the SpaceX website starting at 7:02 p.m.

