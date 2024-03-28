SpaceX targets Thursday for Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

The rocket will send 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with backup opportunities available until 11:24 p.m.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Friday, March 29 starting at 7:30 p.m.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff.

This is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, SWOT, Transporter-8, Transporter-9, and eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This would be Spacex's 11th launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.