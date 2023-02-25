SpaceX to launch 4th rocket this year from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

The launch, which will deploy 51 Starlink satellites, is set for liftoff at 11:31 a.m.

It will be SpaceX's fourth launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions.

If for some reason the launch is delayed, there is a backup launch time set for the same day, at 3:29 p.m. And if for some reason that does not work, other backup opportunities are planned for Tuesday, at 11:18 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.