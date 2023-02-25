Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX to launch 4th rocket this year from Vandenberg Space Force Base

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 11:24:05-05

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday.

The launch, which will deploy 51 Starlink satellites, is set for liftoff at 11:31 a.m.

It will be SpaceX's fourth launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The same booster was previously used to launch Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3 and two Starlink missions.

If for some reason the launch is delayed, there is a backup launch time set for the same day, at 3:29 p.m. And if for some reason that does not work, other backup opportunities are planned for Tuesday, at 11:18 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg